BUSINESS

TDAP’s Consultation with Exporters for the new GSP Scheme of the UK

Muhammad Saleem 11 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – The UK Government is developing its own scheme for the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) to become effective from January 2021 after completion of the transition period for Brexit. Additionally, the UK is also undertaking a review of its current MFN tariff regime for its further rationalization.

They have sought inputs from Pakistan for designing of the new scheme which will maintain the current level of preferential access available to Pakistan under the EU’s GSP/ GSP Plus scheme. 

To obtain stakeholders’ inputs the TDAP today organized a consultative session with concerned trade bodies and exporters at its offices in Karachi to develop recommendations for making the new UK GSP scheme more user friendly, improving trade between the UK and Pakistan, and address any issues being faced on the Pakistan side under the current EU-GSP scheme. 

During the consultative session specific areas relating to the GSP regime and MFN tariffs as well as avenues for improving overall trade and cooperation between the UK and Pakistan were covered. This included broad parameters for the new GSP scheme and MFN tariff rationalization, origin certification system and rules of origin, standards and compliances, and possible avenues for improving trade with the UK which the third largest export destination for Pakistan’s products. 

The TDAP is planning to hold similar consultative sessions with trade bodies and exporters during the next week on 9th, 10th, and 11th March, 2020 at Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot, respectively.

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

Govt remained successful on the political front during last one year : Mian Zahid Hussain

August 19, 2019
FPCCI THe azb

Current FPCCI’s leadership has never presented workable plans to nation for economic growth:BMP

November 19, 2018
Lucky Cement

Lucky Cement records consolidated earnings of PKR 3.21 billion for the half year ended December 31, 2019

January 30, 2020

NIC condition damaging businesses, iron, and steel sector: Karim Aziz Malik

November 30, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: