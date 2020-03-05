Emirates acclaims the women flying high in aviation

DUBAI – Women are making an increasing contribution to the aviation industry worldwide and are also directly supporting global exchanges in diverse areas facilitated by aviation such as international trade. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Emirates is highlighting one aspect of how women in aviation are supporting economies and touching lives across the world.

The airline has released a video that follows an all-women flight deck crew operates multi-stop cargo flights across four continents on Emirates SkyCargo’s Boeing 777 freighter aircraft. Captain Ellen Roz from the United States and First Officer Heidi McDiarmid from Australia cover close to 30,000kms in 10 days on five freighter flights from Frankfurt to Mexico City onwards to Quito, Aguadilla, Amsterdam and finally to Dubai transporting over 300 tonnes of cargo ranging from fresh flowers and fruits to pharmaceuticals.

Emirates all female flight deck crew operate multi stop freighter flights over 10 days across six cities in four continents

Captain Ellen Roz and First Officer Heidi McDiarmid operate multi-stop cargo flights

The two pilots were also joined by Captain Heather Wolf from Canada for operating the flight from Frankfurt to Mexico City.

