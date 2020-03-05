Rabab Hashim names Moneygram’s Pakistan Brand Ambassador

ISLAMABAD – The stunning actress & host Rabab Hashim has just been signed on as the new face of Moneygram, the leading global money transfer company, for Pakistan.

The launch of Rabab Hashim’s collaboration with the global financial brand includes A series of television commercials targeting the expatriate Pakistani populace around the world – namely North America, Middle East, Europe & Australia.

“I am so proud to be MoneyGram Ambassador for Pakistan.” stated Rabab Hashim on this new collaboration. “The company provides a very important service to my fellow Pakistani’s around the world and I feel good about this association,” she further said.

In addition, being featured in their marketing communications, Rabab will also be attending a host of exclusive meet & greets around the globe, representing the brand & Pakistan, first of which will be in Melbourne, Australia at the Women’s T20 Finals on March 8th, 2020.



