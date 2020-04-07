WORLD

Taliban warn peace deal with US near breaking point

Theazb Web Desk 6 hours ago
WEB DESK – Taliban has warned that the peace deal with the United States is nearing a breaking point.

In a statement, Taliban accused Washington of violations of the agreement including drone attacks on civilians and delay in release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

It further said continued violations would create an atmosphere of mistrust that will not only damage the agreements but also increase the level of fighting.

The US military in Afghanistan rejected the Taliban’s claim, saying it has upheld the military terms of the agreement.

