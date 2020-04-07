Govt to take action against those involved in wheat, sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD – The government will take strict action against those involved in the artificial crisis of wheat and sugar after the release of Inquiry commission’s report on the 25th of this month.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Mister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan while briefing to newsmen about Federal Cabinet’s decisions, which met in Islamabad today (Tuesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

She said the government machinery is fully active to ensure the availability of quality edibles at affordable prices and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister has warned that strict action will be taken against those found involved in hurling threats to commission.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister has directed to resolve the issues being faced by growers and farmers on immediate basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar presented report to the cabinet regarding shortage of sugar and wheat in the country.

The Cabinet approved proposals regarding revamping, reconstructing and reorganizing Evacuee Trust Property Board, giving nod to utilize its properties in Health, Education and Housing sectors.

Special Assistant on National health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza gave briefing to the cabinet about ongoing Coronavirus cases and government’s measures to provide relief to Corona-hit labour population.

The Cabinet was told that 39,000 personal protective kits have been dispatched to all provinces for protection of paramedical staff engaged in Coronavirus-hit patients.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar informed the cabinet that 7,17,119 youth have so far been registered with Corona Relief Tigers Force, which is working in district, tehsil and Union Council-level across the country.

Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar gave detailed briefing to the cabinet on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The Cabinet was told that the federal government is providing cash assistance worth 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program following coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The deserving families would get this cash assistance after biometric verification through over 18,065 sale points or retail shops of Habib Bank Limited and Bank Al-Falah across the country.

The cabinet also approved provision of broadband internet service through Universal Service Fund to 62 districts of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...