Dr. Fouzia Khan Ph.D. (Professional Psychology), DIP (Clinical Psychology)

Dr. Fouzia Khan brings over twenty years of experience in managing development programs and projects that have been cited as effective, innovative and responsive to the community needs. Dr. Fouzia Khan is an avid researcher and practitioner, whose career and interests reflect her devotion and commitment to the field of development. A psychologist by qualification, an educationist by profession, and a media personality by interest, she has innumerous contributions to various social issues through her work in each of the aforementioned capacities, as well as commitment to the promotion of human rights principles.

Dr. Fouzia Khan began her career in Professional Psychology with an inclination towards research. She began her academic endeavors by engaging with the provincial education and literacy department of the province of Sindh. This was followed by an academic career at SZABIST where she taught and undertook research as a professor and eventually became Dean of the Social & Media Sciences Department.

Created platforms for various stakeholders to jointly discuss and create awareness of issues related to mental health, education, environment, business and economics that have contributed to national action plans.

Conducted workshops at UNDP, LEADS, Agha Khan Health University, National Institute of Management (formerly National Institute of Public Administration), National Bank of Pakistan, Ziauddin Medical University, and has served Higher Education Commission as a resource person for their faculty development program.

Dr. Fouzia Khan is member of various academic and non-academic organizations. Member- Executive Committee of “Science talent framing scheme for young students” Pakistan Science Foundation, National Curriculum Council, National Steering Committee – (GEF SGP UNDP, Pakistan) & National Steering Committee – (Child Protection, UNICEF). Dr. Fouzia Khan is Provincial Focal Person – National Education Policy, National Curriculum Framework & SDG’4.

Dr. Fouzia Khan is currently serving as the Head of Curriculum Wing, and Additional Director (ECCE), with the School of Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh. Dr. Khan is also the SELD focal person for Gender, Nutrition, WASH, SDGs.

Author of various research papers published in the International repute Research Journals of Pakistan. Supervising MS, M.Phil and PhD candidates of different universities in Pakistan.

TV Host, Professional Expert/ adviser for social issue related live programs and talk shows on all the leading TV channels.

Like this: Like Loading...