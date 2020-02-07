Syed Turab Shah and Kaukab Iqbal visit Educators Family Festival

KARACHI – Syed Turab Shah Director Sales & Marketing Daily Ausaf/Founder President USPAK TDC and Kaukab Iqbal visit The Educators Family Festival, Vital Tea Stall, in PAF Museum Karachi as a Guest Of Honor with Chief Guest Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan/Advisor to President USPAK TDC Mr.Koukab Iqbal, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeen, AMZ Event Management CEO Naveen Farooqui, Great Event Organized by Creative Marketing Services CEO Azmat Sommro.
