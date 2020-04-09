HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Syed Mehdi Shah CM Sindh’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI – Brother-in-law of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday passed away in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus.

Sources closer to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) told ARY News that Syed Mehdi Shah was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi for three weeks and lost his battle against the deadly virus today.

“He contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq,” they said adding that the victim was a government servant and was currently posted as Managing Director (MD) SITE.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed sorrow over the death of Sindh CM’s brother-in-law and prayed for the rest of the departed soul.

Currently, the number of positive cases in Sindh is 1,128, out of which 349 have recovered.

Syed Mehdi Shah Managing Director (MD) Site, Pakistan Excellence Award 2019 Mehdi Shah was given the excellent services of Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas,

