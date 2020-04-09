Decision about easing lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from provinces on 14th April: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on 14th of this month.

Talking to members of Balochistan’s Provincial Cabinet and Parliamentarians in Quetta on Thursday afternoon, he said federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the situation arising out of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister said that National Command and Control Center is minutely observing the Coronavirus situation across the country.

Imran Khan expressed fear that hospitals will face immense pressure due to likely surge in Corona cases by the end of this month. He urged the nation to demonstrate unity to mitigate adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

