InfraZamin Pakistan hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion titled “Investing in Pakistan’s Sustainable Transformation” during London Climate Action Week 2026.

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The event brought together policymakers, financial leaders and development partners. They discussed ways to support sustainable investment in Pakistan.

Focus on Green Investment

The session focused on increasing private sector participation through blended finance. Participants also explored ways to expand bankable green projects.

In addition, they discussed methods to improve project readiness. As a result, sustainable projects could attract more investors.

Furthermore, participants examined opportunities in climate-focused infrastructure. They also highlighted the importance of long-term investment strategies.

Strengthening Policy Frameworks

The discussion emphasised the need for stronger policy and regulatory frameworks. These measures can help attract local and international investment.

Moreover, participants stressed the value of a stable investment environment. Such conditions can support sustainable economic growth.

They also discussed financial solutions that balance economic development with environmental priorities.

Building Partnerships for Growth

The roundtable encouraged collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders. It also promoted dialogue among financial institutions and development organisations.

Meanwhile, participants exchanged insights on climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure financing. They identified opportunities for future cooperation.

Furthermore, the event highlighted growing international interest in Pakistan’s sustainable development agenda.

Representatives from finance, development and policy sectors attended the discussion. Together, they explored practical solutions for Pakistan’s long-term sustainable transformation.