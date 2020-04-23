Support to Vulnerable Groups at Heart of COVID-19 Relief Efforts – Philip Morris

KARACHI – “Supporting vulnerable groups such as frontline workers, healthcare staff and first responders as well as those who have lost livelihoods due to the pandemic is at the heart of our relief efforts,” shared Roman Yazbeck, Managing Director, Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (“PMPKL”).

PMPKL has launched a comprehensive project comprising of monetary and in-kind donations across Pakistan in collaboration with Kashf Foundation and Paiman Alumni Trust (PAT).

Roman Yazbeck adds, “The safety, health and livelihoods of our employees is a priority for us and we will continue to ensure that. At the same time, we are also cognisant of the fact that the communities we live and operate in. In these unprecedented times, it is imperative that we come together to serve those in need.”

The country wide COVID-19 related restrictions in place have impacted the livelihoods of many individuals. PMPKL has partnered with Kashf Foundation to provide relief to the impacted groups along with distribution of food rations and hygiene kits. Moreover, our employees are voluntarily participating actively to deliver food rations to those most in need whilst ensuring their own health and safety.

PMPKL is also partnering with PAT to provide over 35,000 PPEs including masks, gloves, face shields, goggles and coveralls to various hospitals and supporting awareness drives to educate marginalized groups on basic measures to avoid contraction of COVID-19.

Through the project, PMPKL aims to support relief efforts to impact 70,000 individuals in Karachi, Sahiwal, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Ghotki and Shor Kot.

Globally, Philip Morris International has also been actively working against this pandemic since its outbreak, with ongoing and planned relief efforts through various initiatives in more than 60 countries.

