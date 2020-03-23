PAKISTAN

Sufficient supply of wheat, flour in country: Khusro Bakhtiar

Theazb Web Desk 55 mins ago
ISLAMABAD – Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar says there is sufficient supply of wheat and flour in the country and government is also going to procure heavily in this season.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday via video link regarding arrangements made for the procurement of wheat.

It was informed that this year’s wheat procurement target has been fixed at 8.25 Million Tons:

Wheat procurement target of PASSCO is stated to be 1.8 Million Tons, while it has been set at 4.5 Million Tons, 1.4 Million Tons, 1 Million Ton and 0.45 Million Tons for Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

The minimum support price for wheat has been approved at 1400 rupees per 40 kilograms.

It was briefed that 1162 wheat purchase centers throughout the country have been established and district administration in all provinces have been ordered to take strong legal action to curb hoarding.

