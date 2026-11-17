Chief Organiser Zia Zafar poses with renowned models and actors Sunita Marshall, Zohreh Amir, Sabbahat Sarhandi, Sarah Omair, Benita David, Sidra Sajid, Rida Khan, Seher Akhter and Fuzaan Khan on the ramp during the Style Runway Fashion Show Pakistan (SRF) Season 19

Renowned models and actors grace the runway with designers’ collections as Chief Organiser Zia Zafar renews his commitment to promoting Pakistan’s fashion industry.

The 19th season of the Style Runway Fashion Show Pakistan (SRF) brought together leading models, actors, fashion designers and showbiz personalities at Clark Tower, Sea View, Karachi. The event celebrated creativity, style and emerging talent in Pakistan’s fashion industry.

Organised by Chief Organiser Zia Zafar, the show featured renowned models and actors, including Sunita Marshall, Zohreh Amir, Sabbahat Sarhandi, Sarah Omair, Benita David, Sidra Sajid, Rida Khan, Seher Akhter and Fuzaan Khan.

The models impressed the audience with their confident runway walks. They presented a variety of outfits that reflected contemporary fashion trends and the creative vision of participating designers. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts and entertainment industry personalities also attended the event.

Zia Zafar Highlights 19 Years of Fashion Promotion

Speaking at the event, Zia Zafar said he had organised the Style Runway Fashion Show for 19 years. He added that the initiative continued to promote Pakistani designers and give them opportunities to showcase their creativity.

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“Pakistan has no shortage of talented fashion designers. Our country is home to creative individuals who possess the potential to establish themselves on international platforms,” he said.

Zafar reaffirmed his commitment to the fashion initiative. He noted that such events could strengthen the country’s fashion industry and encourage emerging designers.

Sarah Omair and Sunita Marshall Praise the Platform

Actress Sarah Omair expressed her pleasure at participating alongside young artists and models. She said working with the younger generation had been a rewarding experience for her as a senior actress.

She also highlighted the value of events that bring established and emerging artists together. Such platforms, she observed, allow participants to collaborate, share experiences and demonstrate their abilities.

Meanwhile, model and actress Sunita Marshall said the show’s main objective was to promote Pakistan’s fashion industry. She highlighted its role in introducing fresh talent and giving designers a platform to present their collections to wider audiences.

“Style Runway Fashion Show has established itself as a recognised brand, and my association with the event over the years has been a wonderful experience,” she said.

Benita David Appreciates Fashion and Styling

Actress and model Benita David praised the event’s arrangements. She particularly appreciated the outfits, jewellery and makeup featured during the show.

She also called for regular fashion events to support the industry’s growth. According to her, such platforms can encourage aspiring models and designers to develop their talent.

The Style Runway Fashion Show Pakistan Season 19 concluded with a showcase of fashion, creativity and artistic talent. The participation of established personalities and the presentation of designers’ collections highlighted the importance of platforms that support Pakistan’s fashion industry and provide opportunities to emerging talent.

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