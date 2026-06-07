The Stop Killing Games campaign has grown from an online movement into a major consumer rights debate across Europe. The initiative questions whether publishers should be allowed to make purchased video games permanently unplayable after shutting down online services.

Moreover, the campaign has attracted significant attention after collecting nearly 1.3 million signatures for a petition submitted to the European Commission. As a result, policymakers are now examining concerns about digital ownership and game preservation.

Stop Killing Games Gains European Support

The Stop Killing Games movement was launched in 2024 by content creator Ross Scott. He started the campaign after Ubisoft announced plans to shut down servers for The Crew, an online-only racing game that had attracted millions of players.

According to Scott, the issue is not whether companies stop supporting older games. Instead, he argues that publishers should provide responsible end-of-life solutions that allow players to continue accessing products they have already purchased.

The campaign quickly gained traction among gaming communities. Consequently, supporters organized petitions, public discussions, and outreach efforts aimed at lawmakers.

Ubisoft Faces Stop Killing Games Criticism

The debate intensified when Ubisoft discontinued support for The Crew. Once the servers were shut down, players could no longer access the game.

Many fans argued that they understood the end of official support. However, they questioned why ownership effectively disappeared after the shutdown.

Ubisoft reportedly maintained that customers purchased a license to access the game rather than permanent ownership rights. The company also stated that users had been informed that online services would not remain available indefinitely.

Meanwhile, legal challenges emerged in multiple regions. Consumer advocates continue to argue that greater transparency is necessary when selling online-dependent games.

Ross Scott Expands Stop Killing Games Campaign

Ross Scott says the campaign does not demand that publishers operate servers forever. Instead, he proposes practical alternatives that could preserve access after official support ends.

These proposals include offline modes, community-hosted server options, or software tools that allow continued gameplay. According to interviews, Scott believes such measures would help protect both consumers and gaming history.

Furthermore, campaign organizers have expanded their efforts beyond gaming forums. They now engage with lawmakers, consumer groups, and digital rights advocates.

Sony and Live-Service Games Raise Questions

The discussion extends far beyond The Crew. As live-service games become more common, publishers increasingly rely on online infrastructure to support gameplay.

Recently, Sony announced plans to discontinue support for multiplayer title Destruction AllStars. Earlier, the company also removed Concord shortly after launch, although customers received refunds.

Therefore, many observers view the Stop Killing Games debate as part of a larger conversation about the future of digital products.

Industry representatives argue that maintaining aging online services can become financially difficult. In contrast, consumer groups believe companies should create reasonable plans that preserve access after shutdowns.

European Commission Reviews Stop Killing Games Petition

The European Commission is expected to respond to the campaign’s European Citizens’ Initiative by late July. The outcome could influence future discussions about digital ownership across the gaming industry.

Additionally, consumer organizations in Europe continue to pursue legal actions related to game shutdown practices. These cases may help clarify what rights players have when purchasing digital products.

At the same time, lawmakers in the United States are reviewing proposals that could require publishers to keep games playable after support ends or provide refunds.

As the debate continues, the Stop Killing Games campaign remains at the center of a growing discussion about ownership, preservation, and consumer rights in the digital age. Whether regulators introduce new rules or maintain current standards, the issue is likely to shape future conversations about how online games are sold and maintained.