Senior leaders discuss regional security, bilateral cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability and stronger Pakistan-Kuwait ties.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Kuwait relations received another boost as Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

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The Kuwaiti foreign minister was accompanied by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nassar Abdul Rahman J. Al-Mutairi. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, reviewing regional security developments and reinforcing the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Leaders Discuss Regional Security

Field Marshal Asim Munir and the visiting delegation exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. They also discussed the regional security environment and explored ways to deepen cooperation across areas of shared importance.

More than 100 words into the meeting details, Pakistan Kuwait cooperation remained the central theme as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral engagement and maintaining close coordination on regional issues.

Kuwait Appreciates Pakistan’s Role

Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised Pakistan’s steadfast support and acknowledged its constructive contribution to regional peace and stability.

He also highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, describing the partnership as an important pillar of cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Army Chief Reaffirms Commitment

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Kuwait.

He said both countries share a common vision for regional peace, stability and prosperity, adding that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with Kuwait and remains committed to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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