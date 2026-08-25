PIMS says its CT scanner remains functional amid controversy over Imran Khan’s recommended heart scan.

The Islamabad hospital says its CT machine remains operational after reports that Imran Khan could not undergo a recommended coronary scan during his visit

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has said its CT scanner remains operational, following reports that jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan could not undergo a recommended heart scan during his hospital visit last week.

The hospital issued the clarification on Tuesday after questions emerged over why doctors did not perform a CT coronary angiography (CTA) when Imran Khan visited PIMS for an eye procedure and other medical examinations.

PIMS said the CT machine, installed in 2022, remains functional and continues to provide diagnostic services.

PIMS Clarifies CT Scan Facility

In its statement, the hospital administration said doctors conduct imaging investigations according to clinical assessments, specialist recommendations, patient-safety considerations and established medical protocols.

It also cautioned against interpreting the decision to use or not use a particular imaging procedure outside its medical context.

A senior PIMS doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said around a dozen CT coronary angiography procedures had been carried out at the hospital before Tuesday’s statement.

The clarification came after reports said Imran could not receive the recommended CTA during his visit.

Imran Khan’s Recommended Heart Test

Doctors had recommended a CT coronary angiography for Imran during his visit to PIMS. The scan can help identify blockages in the coronary arteries and assess potential risks linked to heart disease.

Imran underwent other medical examinations before authorities returned him to Adiala Jail without conducting the CTA.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the reports and ordered an inquiry to establish why the test did not take place.

The controversy has also highlighted the difference between conventional coronary angiography and CT coronary angiography. Conventional angiography uses a catheter inserted into a blood vessel, while a CTA uses a CT scanner to produce images of the heart and blood vessels.

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PTI Demands Transfer to Private Hospital

The PTI has renewed its demand that authorities transfer Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

The party has pointed to an earlier Supreme Court direction requiring the government to move the former prime minister to the private hospital for medical examination and treatment.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said government medical records showed that a medical board had examined Imran on August 10.

He also said a PIMS cardiologist had recommended the CTA on August 1 because of fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches and restlessness, as well as concerns linked to Imran’s age and prolonged isolation.

“Even the government’s own doctors considered this diagnostic test necessary,” Akram said.

He alleged that hospital officials later claimed the required facility was unavailable, despite the presence of a functional CT scanner in PIMS’s radiology department.

Medical Dispute Continues

The latest statement from PIMS adds another layer to the ongoing dispute over Imran Khan’s medical treatment.

While the hospital maintains that its CT equipment remains operational, the PTI is questioning why the recommended coronary scan did not take place during Imran’s visit.

The inquiry ordered by the government is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the missed test and clarify whether the hospital had the capability to conduct the procedure at the time.

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