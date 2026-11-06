Sparks Business Club Discusses Future Vision, Strategic Priorities and Growth

A strategic luncheon hosted by Patron-in-Chief Mehmood Ahmed Khan brings leadership together to explore partnerships, entrepreneurship and new opportunities for the business community.

Sparks Business Club has held a strategic luncheon to discuss its future direction, organisational priorities and growth opportunities. The gathering brought together the club’s leadership for a discussion hosted by its Patron-in-Chief for Sector Strategic Leadership and Vision, Mr Mehmood Ahmed Khan.

The meeting focused on the theme, “Discussion & Future Planning Strategy.” Participants reflected on the club’s journey, reviewed its achievements and explored plans for upcoming initiatives.

Focus on Leadership and Business Growth

The discussion highlighted the importance of effective leadership, meaningful collaboration and stronger business networking. Participants also explored ways to promote entrepreneurship and expand opportunities across the business community.

Particular attention focused on supporting women-led businesses and youth startups. The participants discussed the importance of creating an environment where emerging entrepreneurs can develop their ideas, build connections and pursue sustainable growth.

Building Strategic Partnerships

Under the guidance and patronage of Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Sparks Business Club aims to strengthen its vision and expand its role in the business community.

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The club also seeks to develop strategic partnerships and create greater opportunities for its members through collaboration and networking.

Reaffirming its guiding message, Sparks Business Club continues to promote:

Connect • Collaborate • Grow

My Dignity My Pride

Stand Out as a Brand | Stand Up for a Brand

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