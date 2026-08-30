Quaid-e-Azam’s Political Vision Still Guides Pakistan’s Youth, Says Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh addresses graduates at the Denning Institute ceremony in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has praised Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as one of the greatest political leaders of the subcontinent, saying his vision, leadership and political struggle played a decisive role in the creation of Pakistan.

Addressing the fifth graduation ceremony of the Denning Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship in Karachi, the governor said Jinnah provided political leadership to the Muslims of the subcontinent during a defining period in their history.

He said Pakistan would not have come into existence without Quaid-e-Azam’s active participation in politics and his sustained struggle for an independent homeland.

According to Governor Hashmi, Muslims used their votes and political voice to support their collective aspirations. Their participation in the democratic process eventually contributed to the establishment of Pakistan.

The governor urged today’s young Pakistanis to understand the importance of responsible voting and democratic participation. He said young people must play an active role in shaping the country’s political and national future.

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Speaking about youth development, Hashmi said the Prime Minister had placed young people among the government’s key priorities. He highlighted opportunities available through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub.

The initiative provides access to loans, scholarships, employment opportunities and professional training. Students and young professionals should take full advantage of these facilities, he said.

Governor Hashmi also referred to Vision 2047 and said the country’s future would largely depend on today’s younger generation.

Pakistan in 2047 will be shaped by the young people receiving education and entering professional life today, he said. Education, technology and modern skills should therefore become their greatest strengths.

Innovation and strong character would also help young Pakistanis meet future challenges and contribute positively to society.

Turning to regional and security issues, the governor said Pakistan had successfully faced major challenges under the country’s leadership.

He added that Pakistan continued to play an important role in efforts aimed at promoting peace.

The governor also referred to the Makkah Agreement and described it as an important development for peace.

Congratulating the graduates, Hashmi said earning a university degree was not the end of a student’s journey.

Instead, graduation marked the beginning of professional life and greater responsibility.

He urged the graduates to use their education and abilities to support Pakistan’s development, strengthen the economy and contribute to social progress.

Lord Paul Boateng also addressed the graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of the Denning Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship, spoke at the event alongside other speakers.

The speakers congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to pursue their professional ambitions while contributing to the country’s future.

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