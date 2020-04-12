Social media is just a buzzword until you come up with a plan; Hussain Thebo (Anchorperson)

Hussain Thebo (Anchorperson) Senior Analyst & Columnist is a very devoted man and hardworking, struggling man in media industry. He had started career as an Anchor. He got his master degree in Political Science form Karachi University after that he also got MBA degree in Media Sciences form SIMT-KC. He got specialized diploma in Conflict Analysis and Resolution Skills from National Defence University (NDU). He also got specialized certifications C.S.S 29th Common from FPSC and ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System (QMS) and all these Certificated are obtained from the Intuition’s. He got Multiple Courses / Workshops related to Media / Law & Order / NGOs Admin / HR / ER / Sustainability/ Compliance / Safety / Environments. He got specialized in an Economy & Social Analyst. He started his profession worked in Media Industry.

Hussain Thebo have more than 20 Years of fulfilling experience in the range of Progressive Journalism, Social Work, Philanthropy, Motivational Speaker gained at strategic and operational level while dealing with the blue chip environment of repute.

Since Last 10 Years, He is appearing as Political Analyst on Different TV Channels (National and International especially Indian Channels to Represent Pakistan’s Point Of View), writing Articles in different Leading Newspapers in Urdu & English. Now days Hussain Thebo hosting The Front Page with Hussain Thebo at KTN News three days a week in a prime time.

Hussain Thebo is member of various academic and non-academic organizations. He is Member of Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Frequently attending the law and order meeting with high officials, Active participant of welfare organizations Lions Club and Ratory Club Clifton, Sindh Police Qaumi Razakar, Korangi Association of Trade of Industry (KATI) on LAW & ORDER COMMITTEE, Rangers Liaison committee LATI, Vice Chairman Sindh of International Peace Committee for Interfaith & Harmony, EFP participating in different event regularly, All Pakistan Textile Mills Associations and S.I.T.E. Association of Industry.

