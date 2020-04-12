Shaista Lodhi is a Pakistani television host and actress. She was the host of the morning show Good Morning Pakistan, which airs on Ary Digital. In the end of September 2010, she joined GEO TV and hosted a morning show ‘Utho Jago Pakistan’ on the same channel. Now hosting ‘Geo Subah Pakistan’ on Geo TV.

Shaista Lodhi in Quarantine & given 3 important tips!!!! Posted by Daily The Azb on Sunday, April 12, 2020

3 most important things for better immunity system

A. Enough Sleep

B. Exercise

C. Distress

It is a difficult time for all of us let’s fight it together.

Corona sey larna hai aur corona ko harana hai!

