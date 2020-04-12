ENTERTAINMENTLIFESTYLE

Shaista Lodhi in Quarantine & given 3 important tips!!!!

Theazb Web Desk 20 mins ago
Shaista Lodhi is a Pakistani television host and actress. She was the host of the morning show Good Morning Pakistan, which airs on Ary Digital. In the end of September 2010, she joined GEO TV and hosted a morning show ‘Utho Jago Pakistan’ on the same channel. Now hosting ‘Geo Subah Pakistan’ on Geo TV.

3 most important things for better immunity system

A. Enough Sleep

B. Exercise

C. Distress

It is a difficult time for all of us let’s fight it together.

Corona sey larna hai aur corona ko harana hai!

Theazb Web Desk

