KARACHI – Prominent TV Artist Maria Wasti, Said That It is Interesting to Know That Many Well Known Foreign Companies Are Coming to Pakistan Investing Here and Open Its Outlet, Its Very Easy for Local Residents to Buy Their Products in Pakistan Currency.

Maria Wasti Was Talking to Media While Visiting a Swiss Company The Explorer at Zamzama Clifton.maria, Visited Various Section of the Outlet and Appreciated That Customers Can Find Their Own Thing in One Roof.

On the Occasion Ceo Hazari Trading Co, Explorer Pakistan Mr. Aamir Hazar, Welcoming Pak Celebrity and Thank Her to Visit His Outlet.

Mr. Ammir Hazari, Said That Since Many Years Hazari Trading Co. Is One Distributor of World Famous Brands, Like Victorinox, Wenger, Maglite, Felco, and Rotho to All Leading Stores of Pakistan.

Finally, With Lot of Request From the Fans of Our Brands, We Decided to Go in Retail, So the People Who Love the Brands Should Get the Real Presentation and Services as Our All Brands Have Long Warranty. Mr. Hazari, Said That

The Explorer Finally Came in to Being on March 2018, With Our First Initial Store at Zamzama. Our Store Specially is That We Carry Only Original Brands Which Has Warranties and After Sales Service.

The Brand Which the Explorer Carries Are Mentioned Below With Few Line of Introduction. victorinox, Products Swiss Army Knives,cutlery, Professional Chef Knives, Travel Gear (Backpacks, Luggage, Travel Accessories Etc.)

Wenger, Products, Backpacks, Luggage, Travel Accessories, Watches
Maglite, Products, Flash Lights, Led Lights, Rechargeable,accessories
Felco, Products, Pruning Shears, Cable Cutters, Loppers, Pull-stroke Pruning Saws, Spare Parts
Rotho, Products, Kitchen, Refuse, Storage, Housekeeping
Buck Knives, Products, Hunting Knife, Every Day Cary Knife
Outdoor Knife, Kitchen Knife.

Earliear Mr. Aamir Hazari, Presented Gift Hampers to the Guests

