Sindh’s iWork for Sindh platform introduces an Auto CV Creator for job seekers.

New digital tools aim to improve job applications as 21,233 employment opportunities remain available on the platform

KARACHI, September 29, 2026: The Sindh government’s pilot employment initiative iWork for Sindh has introduced an Auto CV Creator System to help job seekers prepare professional CVs and improve their applications.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the new technology would help candidates present their professional profiles in a more organized manner.

He said the government was using digital tools to help young people apply for jobs more effectively. The initiative also focuses on employment opportunities, skills development, professional training and career guidance.

According to Memon, 718 companies are currently registered on the iWork for Sindh platform. The platform offers 21,233 active employment opportunities, while more than 471,000 job applications have been submitted so far.

The minister said the platform’s Learn and Earn Programme provides access to more than 1,800 internationally recognized short courses.

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More than 4,470 candidates have completed these courses. Another 5,225 candidates are currently enrolled in the programme.

AI-Powered Career Support

Memon said the next phase would focus on turning iWork for Sindh into a more advanced digital employment platform.

The Sindh government is developing an AI-powered Career and Job Assistance Agent for the platform. The system will help candidates search and filter vacancies.

It will also provide career guidance and other digital assistance to job seekers.

An Auto Job Integration System is also under development. The system aims to connect public- and private-sector vacancies directly with the iWork for Sindh platform.

Daily Job Alerts Planned

Memon said initial preparation and implementation of the automation system are expected within the next one and a half to two months.

Daily job alerts will also be introduced as part of the upgraded system.

He said the government aims to build a modern digital employment and career ecosystem. The platform will bring job opportunities, professional training and career guidance together in one place.

The initiative is intended to give young people easier access to employment resources and help them make more informed career choices.

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