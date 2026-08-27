KARACHI: Honorary Consul of the Republic of Moldova Syed Kashif Ali met with Acting Consul General of China Feng Deheng to discuss opportunities for expanding Moldova-Pakistan-China economic cooperation.

The meeting focused on business, trade and investment, with both sides exchanging views on ways to develop stronger commercial links among Moldova, Pakistan and China.

The discussions also covered the changing business environment and the potential for greater cooperation between the three countries.

Focus on Trade and Investment

Syed Kashif Ali and Feng Deheng shared perspectives on emerging business opportunities and the evolving economic landscape.

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The meeting provided a platform to explore areas where businesses from Moldova, Pakistan and China could potentially develop stronger commercial relationships.

Greater engagement could create opportunities for investment, trade partnerships and business-to-business cooperation among the three markets.

Strengthening Economic Cooperation

The meeting also included an exchange of views on bilateral relations and the prospects for deeper economic engagement.

The discussions highlighted the potential benefits of connecting businesses and investors across the three countries while exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The engagement comes as businesses increasingly seek opportunities to expand regional partnerships and diversify trade and investment links.

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