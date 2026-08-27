Qatar Airways and Uber for Business launch a partnership focused on improving corporate travel.

The new MENA partnership allows Beyond Business members to redeem Qrewards for Uber ride vouchers, extending Qatar Airways’ corporate travel benefits beyond the flight.

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar Airways has partnered with Uber for Business to give corporate travellers greater flexibility in managing ground transportation as part of their business journeys.

Under the new partnership, members of Qatar Airways’ Beyond Business corporate travel programme can redeem Qrewards for Uber ride vouchers. The vouchers are credited directly to members’ Uber wallets and can be used for business travel around the world.

The collaboration marks the first partnership of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to Qatar Airways.

Beyond Flights: A More Connected Travel Experience

The partnership expands Qatar Airways’ corporate offering beyond air travel by connecting flight benefits with ground transportation.

Uber for Business provides companies with tools to manage employee mobility through a central dashboard. Travel managers can monitor spending, automate expense processes and apply corporate travel policies.

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For businesses, the integration could make it easier to manage travel costs while giving employees convenient access to ground transportation during business trips.

The arrangement also creates additional opportunities for corporate travellers to earn and redeem rewards while travelling for work.

Qrewards Add Value for Corporate Travellers

Beyond Business members can use Qrewards to obtain Uber ride vouchers, adding another option for using rewards earned through Qatar Airways’ corporate travel programme.

Members also receive access to other benefits, including Privilege Club tier offers and priority baggage services.

Qatar Airways said Beyond Business members can also access complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi on up to 323 daily Starlink-enabled flights.

Uber Expands Business Mobility Services

Uber for Business is designed to help organisations manage transportation and employee mobility while providing travellers with easier access to rides.

The platform gives companies greater visibility over travel expenditure and supports automated expense management.

The Qatar Airways partnership brings these capabilities into the airline’s corporate travel ecosystem, potentially creating a smoother journey from airport arrival to the final business destination.

Focus on End-to-End Corporate Travel

The latest agreement reflects a broader shift in corporate travel services, with companies increasingly seeking integrated solutions covering both air and ground transportation.

For Qatar Airways, the partnership provides another way to strengthen its Beyond Business programme and offer corporate customers greater flexibility.

For businesses and travellers, the collaboration combines airline rewards with ground mobility services, creating a more connected approach to managing business travel.

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