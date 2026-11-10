Sindh completes one million houses for flood victims, targets 2.1 million

Murad Ali Shah calls the milestone a historic achievement as the provincial government moves ahead with climate-resilient housing and basic facilities for affected communities.

Sindh has completed one million houses for flood victims under the Sindh Peoples Housing Programme, marking a major milestone in the provincial government’s Sindh Housing initiative. The government aims to construct 2.1 million climate-resilient homes across 23 districts.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced the achievement while addressing a ceremony. He recalled the widespread destruction caused by floods, which left thousands of families homeless across the province.

He said the government had faced numerous challenges while rehabilitating affected communities. However, completing one million houses fulfilled a promise to flood victims and marked a historic step towards their recovery.

Government targets 2.1 million climate-resilient homes

Murad Ali Shah said the programme aims to provide 2.1 million climate-resilient houses to flood-affected families across Sindh’s 23 districts.

He added that the government had verified all completed houses through geotagging and digital monitoring systems. These measures help track construction and monitor progress across the programme.

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The chief minister said the World Bank had contributed $500 million to the project. The Sindh government had also invested $179 million from its own resources.

He acknowledged the support of the Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and European Investment Bank in the wider housing and rehabilitation effort.

Women gain home ownership

The chief minister highlighted women’s empowerment as one of the programme’s major achievements.

He said millions of women in rural Sindh had become homeowners for the first time. Registering houses in women’s names, he added, provides security and dignity beyond property ownership.

Murad Ali Shah said the programme had also empowered affected families to construct their own homes rather than depend on contractors. This approach placed families at the centre of the rebuilding process.

Basic facilities planned for 4,800 villages

Following housing construction, the provincial government has started work on clean water, sanitation and drainage projects.

Murad Ali Shah said a combined investment of around $1 billion would provide basic facilities to 4,800 villages. These projects aim to improve living conditions in communities affected by the floods.

He also praised the Sindh Peoples Housing Foundation for completing the milestone through a digital system with a team of only 40 people.

However, he described the people of Sindh as the real heroes. Their determination and hard work, he said, helped rebuild homes and communities after the devastating floods.

Work continues towards the 2.1 million target

The chief minister said the government would continue its efforts to complete the remaining houses and reach the target of 2.1 million homes.

He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to turning public expectations into reality under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

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