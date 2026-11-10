WAPDA Chairman Reviews Incident at Tarbela Fifth Extension Project

Chairman Muhammad Saeed inspects the project site, orders a comprehensive report and departmental inquiry; WAPDA says Tarbela Dam’s main structure remains safe.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Saeed has reviewed the situation following an incident at the intake structure of the Tarbela Fifth Extension Hydropower Project.

During his visit, the chairman inspected the intake structure, tunnel, powerhouse and other key areas of the project. WAPDA consultants, contractors and the project management team briefed him on the incident and its circumstances.

According to a WAPDA spokesperson, the incident poses no threat to the structural integrity or safety of Tarbela Dam’s main structure or any of its critical components.

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Muhammad Saeed directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report covering all aspects of the incident at the earliest.

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He also ordered a departmental inquiry to examine the incident from all angles and establish the relevant facts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources has sought an initial assessment report from WAPDA regarding the incident.

The authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the reporting and inquiry process.

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