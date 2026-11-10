Qatar Airways Expands Pre-Order Dining to Medium-Haul First and Business Class Flights

Qatar Airways expands its pre-order dining service to more First and Business Class flights.

Passengers can select main courses up to 24 hours before departure on flights lasting two hours or more, with signature dishes available on selected routes

Qatar Airways has expanded its Pre-Order Meal Service to medium-haul flights lasting two hours or more, giving First and Business Class passengers greater choice and flexibility when planning their journeys.

The expansion extends the service across a larger share of the airline’s global network. On selected routes, passengers can also enjoy signature dishes from the airline’s ‘Flavours to Fly For’ collection.

Passengers Can Choose Meals Before Departure

Passengers with confirmed bookings can select their preferred main course from the onboard à la carte menu between 14 days and 24 hours before departure.

They can access the service through the Manage Booking (My Trips) section on the Qatar Airways website or mobile app.

The option allows travellers to make dining choices in advance and plan their onboard experience according to their preferences.

Pakistan’s Marketing Services Exports Rise 19% as Agencies Target Global Growth

Airline Expands Personalised Dining Experience

Qatar Airways said the expansion reflects its continued focus on passenger choice and personalised service.

By extending pre-order dining to medium-haul flights, the airline aims to offer a more tailored experience to First and Business Class passengers across additional destinations.

The expanded service also brings selected signature dishes from its ‘Flavours to Fly For’ collection to eligible routes, adding more variety to the onboard dining experience.

Follow THE AZB