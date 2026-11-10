BYD-MMC Opens First Dealership in Sialkot, Expanding Pakistan Network

BYD Sialkot dealership opens on Daska Road as BYD-MMC expands its nationwide network.

New Daska Road showroom strengthens the company’s presence in Punjab and improves customer access to electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

BYD and Mega Motor Company (MMC) have inaugurated their first dealership in Sialkot, expanding the brand’s nationwide sales network.

Located on Daska Road, the new showroom brings BYD’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles closer to customers in Sialkot and surrounding areas.

The opening strengthens BYD-MMC’s presence in Punjab. It also supports the company’s strategy to expand its dealership network and make new energy vehicles more accessible across Pakistan.

BYD-MMC Targets Growing Demand for New Energy Vehicles

Danish Khaliq, Vice President – Sales & Strategy at BYD Pakistan – MMC, said the availability of advanced vehicles and rising consumer confidence were shaping Pakistan’s transition towards new energy mobility.

“At BYD-MMC, we are focused on making our technology and vehicles more accessible to customers across the country,” he said.

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He described the Sialkot dealership as another step towards expanding access to new energy mobility and bringing BYD’s vehicle portfolio to more customers.

Expanding Nationwide Dealership Network

The Sialkot dealership forms part of BYD-MMC’s broader expansion strategy in Pakistan.

The company aims to strengthen its customer reach through a growing sales network and an expanding portfolio of new energy vehicles.

With improved access to its electric and plug-in hybrid models, BYD-MMC plans to support the wider adoption of new energy mobility in Pakistan’s automotive market.

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