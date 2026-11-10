Paul McCartney Becomes a Billionaire with Estimated $1.4 Billion Fortune

Paul McCartney joins the world's richest musicians with an estimated $1.4 billion fortune.

The former Beatles star ranks as the world’s third-richest musician, with music publishing, songwriting royalties and touring driving his wealth.

Music legend Paul McCartney has reached billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. According to Forbes, he ranks as the world’s third-richest musician, behind Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

Jay-Z leads the ranking with an estimated fortune of $2.8 billion, while Taylor Swift follows with $2 billion. McCartney’s wealth reflects decades of success in music, business and entertainment.

According to Forbes, his fortune comes from several sources, including music publishing, songwriting royalties, concert tours, business interests and an extensive art collection.

Music Publishing Builds McCartney’s Fortune

A major part of McCartney’s wealth comes from MPL Communications, the publishing company he established in 1969.

The company manages his musical catalogue and copyrights owned by other artists. Its holdings also include works by Buddy Holly, Broadway musical scores and popular Christmas standards.

McCartney also benefits from the continuing commercial success of The Beatles. Through Apple Corps, the band’s holding company, he receives a share of revenue from streaming, vinyl sales and merchandise.

WAPDA Chairman Reviews Incident at Tarbela Fifth Extension Project

The company reportedly generates around $50 million annually, providing another significant source of income.

Songwriting Royalties and Touring Add Millions

McCartney’s songwriting catalogue continues to generate substantial revenue. He reportedly earns around $10 million annually from his share of Beatles songwriting copyrights.

He spent years fighting to reclaim rights connected to the band’s music. Those rights now contribute significantly to his long-term earnings.

Meanwhile, touring has added considerably to his fortune. His GOT BACK tour featured 79 performances between 2022 and 2025.

The tour added to decades of earnings from live performances and reinforced his enduring appeal among audiences worldwide.

McCartney Continues His Musical Journey

Despite his financial success, McCartney remains active in the music industry. He released his 20th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, in May 2026.

He is also the subject of Man on the Run, a documentary directed by Morgan Neville. The film explores his life after The Beatles and the formation of Wings.

McCartney’s estimated $1.4 billion fortune reflects a career spanning several decades. His publishing interests, songwriting catalogue and enduring musical popularity continue to generate substantial returns.

Follow THE AZB