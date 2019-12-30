Shell Pakistan and PakWheels.com collaborates to launch an exclusive portal

KARACHI – Shell Pakistan Limited (Shell Pakistan) is collaborating with Pakistan’s highly trusted automobile website, PakWheels.com to launch an exclusive portal. PakWheels is a website that provides information regarding vehicles; and has over the years won the trust of their visitors and established a good readership.

Through this alliance , Shell Pakistan and PakWheels will provide a holistic gateway offering authentic and relevant information regarding Shell’s consumer lubricants. Shell offers a wide range of consumer and industrial lubricants and has collaborated with PakWheels to engage its visitor base of over 30 million to disseminate relevant information to a highly targeted audience.

Shell-PakWheels portal will host exclusive features such as ‘Know your Oil Web Series’, an ‘Independent Workshop & Station Locator’, and an ‘Exclusive Lubricant Guide’. The portal is designed to help consumers choose the right lubricant for their vehicle and locate the nearest oil purchase and change facility in their vicinity.

Speaking regarding this collaboration, Ms. Nadia Haseeb, Marketing Manager for Shell Pakistan stated, “We are excited to be working with PakWheels for the launch of this portal. Shell Pakistan Limited ensures that each collaboration will prove to be the best for their consumers. PakWheels has over the years gained an engagement of approx. 4.5 million automobile enthusiasts, who will benefit from this portal when it comes to the needs of their automobile.”

The alliance has been lauded by Suneel Sarfraz Munj, ChairmanPakWheels, “Collaborating with Shell Pakistan Limited is a natural step for PakWheels. It is important for us to provide reliable information and reviews to our readers. We believe this portal will provide our readers with the best solutions.”

