Priyanka Gandhi asks for judicial enquiry into Police Conduct in Uttar Pradesh

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

NEW DELHI – Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked for a judicial enquiry into Uttar Pradesh police’s unlawful conduct during protests against discriminatory Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.

In a letter to state Governor Anandiben Patel, she said police have created an atmosphere of terror, discrimination, and oppression in the state thus infringing on fundamental rights of every citizen of India.

She blamed twenty three deaths in the state on police excesses and brutality against protesters.

The Congress today made a strong demand for a judicial enquiry into the “unlawful conduct” of the Uttar Pradesh police during protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 14-page memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel was signed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party state president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Congress noted that the conduct of the police had been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens.

“This is unbefitting of a force that is dutybound to safeguard and protect the rights of every citizen,” said the memorandum handed over to the governor by Mr Lallu and some other senior leaders.

In the letter, it is mentioned that “peaceful protesters were detained and framed in false cases and that police were continuously involved in violence during the protests at different places.”

Congress General Secretary has demanded that these issues should be enquired by a sitting judge of the high court as well as by a retired judge.

Party has also submitted a pen drive containing footage of police involvement in violence during the protests.

“Innocent people should be released at the earliest and the people who are at fault should be strictly punished,” Priyanka demanded.

Several opposition leaders have also alleged that police broke CCTV cameras and vandalised properties belonging to Muslims during the protests.

At least 19 people have lost their lives in violent protests against the National Register of Citizens and the CAA.

