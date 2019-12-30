China Power Hub
China Power Hub Generation Company to Construct School in Gaddani

KARACHI – China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd and The Citizens Foundation (TCF) signed an agreement to construct a school in the Gaddani, Lasbella. Being constructed at a cost of PKR 30 million, the school will accommodate 180 children and will be a source of education for the less privileged segment of our society. Construction of the school building has commenced and the first class will be inducted in April 2020. China Power Hub Generation Company has so far spent PKR 124 million on various sustainable CSR initiatives since 2016.

The CPHGC-TCF School in Gaddani will be the first TCF school to be financed by a CPEC project. This is the 2nd collaboration between CPHGC and TCF. Earlier, in 2018, at the time of the FIFA World Cup, CPHGC financed the construction of a football pitch at the TCF-Mouza Kund school.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Zhao Yonggang, CEO, CPHGC reiterated the company’s commitment to help improve the living conditions of the people of Lasbella. “Education is the only way forward for a nation. Out CSR efforts can be summarized in the famous proverb; give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. Education will help to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for the coming generations.”

CPHGC has a very active CSR program. During its construction phase the company has contributed to sustainable CSR initiatives that have helped better the lives of the people benefiting from them. These include the Floating Fishermen Jetty at Allana Goth; the Clean Hub City program; training of local students and providing them with employment at the Plant; providing relief supplies for the flood-stricken people of District Lasbella.

