Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chief accuses PPP of facilitating the 27th Constitutional Amendment and other controversial measures; rejects any unconstitutional referendum or move to divide Sindh.

Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Ameer Kashif Saeed Sheikh has accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of benefiting from the ruling system while publicly criticising its failures and injustices.

He alleged that the PPP, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, had played a facilitating role in several controversial matters. These included extensions, the 27th Constitutional Amendment, what he described as the exploitation of Sindh’s water resources, and the illegal distribution of land.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sheikh said there was a clear contradiction between the PPP’s words and actions. He argued that the party complained about injustice, governance failures and public hardships while continuing to enjoy the benefits of power as a key coalition partner in the federal government.

He pointed out that PPP representatives held important constitutional and provincial positions, including the offices of Senate chairman and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

“If the PPP genuinely objects to government policies, systemic failures and injustices against the public, it should leave the government instead of merely issuing statements,” he said.

Sheikh described the party’s criticism of government policies while retaining the benefits of power as a double standard.

Jamaat-e-Islami Rejects Unconstitutional Measures

The JI Sindh chief said his party believed in the unity of Sindh. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami had consistently supported constitutional supremacy, democratic governance and the protection of people’s democratic rights.

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He warned that any unconstitutional measure, including a referendum, could push the country into another political and constitutional crisis.

Sheikh said a referendum could not replace the constitutional process. He referred to Article 239 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which outlines the procedure for constitutional amendments.

He stressed that any proposal to create new provinces or introduce administrative changes must fulfil the legal and constitutional requirements.

New Provinces Debate Diverts Attention from Public Issues

Sheikh described the debate over creating new provinces as an attempt to divert public attention from the government’s failures.

He cited inflation, unemployment, law and order concerns and other serious public issues. He alleged that the government was creating new controversies instead of providing basic facilities and addressing people’s problems.

He warned that such debates could undermine national unity and provincial harmony.

The JI Sindh chief reiterated that his party would not support any unconstitutional move. He also noted that Jamaat-e-Islami’s representative in the Sindh Assembly had supported a resolution opposing the division of Sindh.

He said the party’s position was clear: no decision could be imposed without respecting the wishes of Sindh’s people, constitutional supremacy and democratic principles.

JI Calls for Stronger Local Government System

Sheikh urged the government to stop unnecessary debate over new provinces and focus instead on public welfare.

He called for an empowered local government system and greater merit-based governance. He also urged authorities to address inflation, water shortages, unemployment and shortcomings in education, healthcare and other essential services.

He said the government should prioritise these pressing public concerns rather than create further political disputes.

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