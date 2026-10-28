Portugal Ambassador Meets Acting Sindh Governor to Explore Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Paulo Miguel Guedes Domingues met Acting Governor of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah at the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in Karachi to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Portugal.

The meeting covered parliamentary cooperation, trade, investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and opportunities for collaboration across various sectors. Both sides expressed their commitment to expanding friendly relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Portugal’s Political Officer David Arcao, Designated Honorary Consul General in Karachi Amin Fakir, Sindh Assembly Secretary G.M. Umar Farooq and Director General Media Irfan Ahmed Memon.

Sindh Highlights Tourism and Economic Potential

Welcoming the Portuguese ambassador, Acting Governor Awais Qadir Shah described Karachi as Pakistan’s economic hub and a city known for its cultural diversity.

He invited the ambassador to visit other cities in Sindh, particularly Sukkur, to explore the province’s historical heritage, tourist attractions, agricultural resources and economic potential.

Shah assured the visiting diplomat of the provincial authorities’ cooperation and assistance during his visits to Sindh.

The two sides also discussed the contributions of Sindh’s healthcare institutions, including the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), GIMS and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Renewable Energy, Agriculture and Trade on Agenda

Ambassador Domingues identified renewable energy, agriculture, maritime affairs and development as potential areas for closer cooperation between Pakistan and Portugal.

He also informed the acting governor that Portuguese artists would participate in the World Culture Festival in Karachi with support from the Sindh Culture Department.

The meeting explored ways to increase bilateral trade and investment. Amin Fakir highlighted opportunities to expand Pakistani exports to Portugal, particularly basmati rice, fruits, information technology services and leather products.

The ambassador stressed the importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts and appreciated the contribution of the Pakistani community living in Portugal.

He also described Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to Portugal in 2025 as an important development in bilateral relations.

Sports Diplomacy and Football Cooperation

Sports cooperation, particularly football, also featured in the discussions. The Portuguese ambassador expressed interest in sports diplomacy and referred to the launch of Pakistan’s first FC Porto Dragon Force Football Academy in Sialkot.

He also praised Lyari’s strong football culture and the talent of its players.

The discussion highlighted the potential for sports to build connections between communities and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Proposal for Parliamentary Friendship Group

Acting Governor Shah proposed establishing a Parliamentary Friendship Group between Portugal’s Parliament and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

The proposed group would strengthen institutional ties, encourage the exchange of legislative experiences and promote cooperation among parliamentarians.

Shah reiterated his commitment to facilitating engagement with the Portuguese diplomatic mission and supporting initiatives that advance bilateral cooperation.

Cultural Exchange Marks Meeting’s Conclusion

At the end of the meeting, Shah presented Ambassador Domingues with a commemorative shield, books on the history of the Sindh Assembly and Sindh, a traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak.

The acting governor also accompanied the delegation on a tour of the historic Provincial Assembly building. He briefed the visitors on its history, parliamentary traditions and heritage.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan–Portugal relations and developing cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, culture, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors.

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