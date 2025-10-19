ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 : Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has emphasized the urgent need to enhance public awareness about breast cancer prevention among women.

“Public awareness campaigns on breast cancer prevention are the need of the hour,” Senator Rubina Khalid stated, urging women to take care of their health and undergo regular medical check-ups for early detection.

She said that BISP is actively engaged in promoting women’s health and empowerment, adding that special awareness programs should be organized on World Breast Cancer Awareness Day to educate women about prevention, screening, and timely treatment.

“Early diagnosis of any disease can help save precious lives,” the Chairperson remarked.

She reiterated that empowering women remains the top priority of BISP, which is dedicated to their welfare and well-being.

Senator Rubina Khalid also highlighted the vital role of media in spreading awareness, saying, “Media should broadcast awareness messages about breast cancer, as it can play a key role in informing and guiding the public.”

She reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to improving the health and socio-economic conditions of women across Pakistan.