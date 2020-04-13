Provision of relief to masses Govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says provision of relief to weaker segments of society, especially, labour and daily-wager class and common people is top priority of the government.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review implementation of economic stimulus package announced by government to support economy and economic activities in the country in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting was briefed that government has announced a stimulus package of 1.2 trillion rupees to support various sectors in view of evolving situation due to Coronavirus.

It was said that 25 billion rupees have immediately been released to National Disaster Management Authority for prevention of Coronavirus, diagnosis and treatment of Corona affected people, whereas 50 billion rupees have been earmarked for procurement of medical equipment and provision of facilities to medical staff.

It was informed that 15 billion rupees were allocated for rebate in taxes on food items and goods relating to health sector and 10 billion of them have so far been spent.

The meeting was briefed that 200 billion rupees were allocated to provide relief to daily wagers, while 150 billion rupees were reserved for weaker segments and shelter homes and this amount has been released.

Six billion rupees have been provided to expand the network of shelter homes.

The meeting was informed that 70 billion rupees have been kept for providing relief to the common people in petrol and diesel.

It was said that 50 billion rupees were reserved for provision of essential items to the people on subsided rates from Utility Stores. The government is providing 100 billion rupees as relief in electricity and gas bills and one hundred billion rupees have been earmarked to provide relief to exporters.

Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation gave detailed briefing about stock position at the stores, increase in sale, and preparation regarding upcoming Ramadan.

