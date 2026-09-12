Saudi Arabia Shuts Critical Oil Pipeline After Drone Attack from Iraq

Saudi Arabia shuts its critical East-West oil pipeline after a drone attack launched from Iraq.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed its 1,200-kilometre East-West oil pipeline after a drone attack launched from Iraq, according to Saudi and Iraqi authorities.

The attack adds pressure to global energy markets as fighting continues across the region. It also comes after Iranian-backed Houthi forces made significant gains in Yemen.

Pipeline Closed as Precaution

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that it closed the pipeline as a precaution after the drone strike caused damage and injuries near the facility.

Officials said they were still assessing the extent of the damage. Satellite imagery also showed scorched ground and smoke near the affected area.

The East-West pipeline plays a strategic role for Saudi Arabia. It allows the world’s largest crude oil exporter to transport oil toward the Red Sea without relying entirely on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraq Launches Investigation

Iraq acknowledged that the drone attack originated from Maysan governorate, a province bordering Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office said the operations commander in Maysan had been removed from his post after the attack was confirmed.

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Baghdad also ordered an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said it had decided not to retaliate for now following a call from the Iraqi prime minister.

Saudi Arabia Reserves Right to Respond

Saudi Arabia said it would support Iraq’s efforts to prevent attacks launched from its territory against neighbouring countries.

However, Riyadh also warned that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, infrastructure, citizens and residents.

The statement signals that Saudi Arabia has left open the possibility of further action if similar attacks continue.

Gulf States Condemn Attack

The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the drone strike and described it as a serious escalation.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the attack threatened Saudi Arabia’s security, territorial integrity and vital infrastructure.

He also described the incident as a violation of international law.

Houthi Gains Add Pressure

The pipeline attack comes as Houthi forces make advances along Yemen’s coastline.

The Iranian-backed group claims control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a major gateway between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis say maritime navigation remains safe for most shipping companies but have excluded Saudi vessels from that assurance.

The developments could further complicate global oil transportation. The East-West pipeline has been estimated to carry around 4% to 5% of global oil supply, according to Reuters sources cited in the report.

With the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea already facing heightened risks, the latest attack has added another threat to the stability of global energy routes.

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