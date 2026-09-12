September 12, 2026

Professionals Youth Foundation Pakistan Delegation Visits Sindh Assembly

Web Desk September 12, 2026

The delegation discusses youth development, professional training and plans to strengthen the positive role of young people in society.

Professionals Youth Foundation Pakistan delegation during a visit to Sindh Assembly

Professionals Youth Foundation Pakistan delegation meets Dr. Fauzia Hameed at the Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, September 12, 2026: A delegation of the Professionals Youth Foundation Pakistan visited the Sindh Assembly and met with Sindh Assembly Member Dr. Fauzia Hameed.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed Dr. Fauzia Hameed on the foundation’s objectives and initiatives focused on youth development.

The discussion also covered professional training and efforts to encourage young people to play a positive and constructive role in society.

Delegation Tours Sindh Assembly

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The delegation also visited different sections of the Sindh Assembly during the visit.

Members received information about parliamentary affairs and gained an overview of the assembly’s working and legislative processes.

The visit provided an opportunity for the foundation’s representatives to learn more about parliamentary institutions while highlighting the importance of youth participation in social and professional development.

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