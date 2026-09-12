The delegation discusses youth development, professional training and plans to strengthen the positive role of young people in society.

KARACHI, September 12, 2026: A delegation of the Professionals Youth Foundation Pakistan visited the Sindh Assembly and met with Sindh Assembly Member Dr. Fauzia Hameed.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed Dr. Fauzia Hameed on the foundation’s objectives and initiatives focused on youth development.

The discussion also covered professional training and efforts to encourage young people to play a positive and constructive role in society.

Delegation Tours Sindh Assembly

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The delegation also visited different sections of the Sindh Assembly during the visit.

Members received information about parliamentary affairs and gained an overview of the assembly’s working and legislative processes.

The visit provided an opportunity for the foundation’s representatives to learn more about parliamentary institutions while highlighting the importance of youth participation in social and professional development.

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