Saudi Airport Attack Kills Two, Injures Eight as US Orders Diplomats to Leave

Two people were killed and eight injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Dammam on Wednesday evening, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The authority said the fatalities included a Saudi citizen and an Indian national. The injured suffered minor to serious wounds. Officials were assessing the damage caused by the attack.

Airport operations have since resumed, and air traffic has returned to normal, the authority added.

US Orders Diplomatic Staff to Leave Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the US State Department has ordered some diplomats and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid rising regional tensions. US officials also told Reuters that family members at several other American missions in the region could be withdrawn.

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State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed the departure order in a post on X. He said it applied to “non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.”

Pigott attributed the decision to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. He said the group, which receives support from Iran, had increasingly targeted airports and critical infrastructure.

According to Pigott, these attacks have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

Four US officials told Reuters that American missions in other Gulf states would also order family members to leave. However, Pigott did not comment on possible changes at missions outside Saudi Arabia.

Drone Attack at Shaybah Oil Field Kills Two

Separately, two foreign nationals were killed and two others injured on Wednesday when Saudi air defences intercepted a drone targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

An Energy Ministry official said the interception prevented the drone from striking the facility. However, falling debris started a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The official identified the deceased as nationals of the Philippines and Nepal. The injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals.

The ministry said the incident did not disrupt operations at the oil field. Relevant authorities responded and took the necessary measures.

Regional Conflict Raises Security Concerns

The latest incidents come amid escalating hostilities linked to the wider regional conflict following the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in late February, according to the supplied report.

The fighting has affected regional security and disrupted global energy trade, putting additional pressure on Gulf economies.

Washington had returned some diplomatic personnel to the region in recent months after withdrawing staff following Iranian attacks on US facilities. The latest departure orders signal renewed concern over the security situation.

The airport attack and the incident at Shaybah highlight continuing risks to civilian infrastructure and energy facilities across the region.

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