Iran Warns US of Wider Retaliation as Trump Rules Out Negotiations

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Thursday that four vessels allegedly involved in illegal oil transfers in the northern Persian Gulf were struck and caught fire on Wednesday. The force also reported that three other vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC warned the US military that continued provocations could trigger a wider response against American bases in the region. The claims could not be independently verified from the information provided.

The statements come as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high. US President Donald Trump has ruled out ongoing negotiations with Iran, while Iranian officials have warned of retaliation if another war breaks out.

Trump Says Outcome Will Come ‘Fairly Soon’

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the United States was not negotiating with Iran. He added that a decision or development would come “fairly soon.”

“No, I think we’re not negotiating,” Trump said after returning from a rally in South Carolina. He added that “something one way or the other” would happen soon.

Trump also suggested that some observers expected developments after the US midterm elections. “We’re going to see what happens,” he said.

Saudi Airport Attack Kills Two, Injures Eight as US Orders Diplomats to Leave

Speaking earlier at the rally, Trump said the United States could end its war with Iran immediately. However, he said Washington wanted to ensure that any outcome would last.

“It’ll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time,” he said.

Trump claimed that the United States had defeated Iran militarily and financially. He also reiterated that Tehran would never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Report Raises Possibility of Renewed Strikes

The New York Times reported that US and Israeli militaries had developed plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections. The report cited US officials and other people briefed on the discussions.

However, the report noted that Trump had not committed to approving the proposed strikes. He has repeatedly rejected plans to resume major combat operations this year, according to the newspaper.

A White House official told the Times that the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist.”

The report adds to uncertainty over whether the conflict will move toward a diplomatic settlement or renewed military action.

Iran Warns US Political Assets Could Become Targets

A senior Iranian security official warned on Wednesday that Iran could target US political assets and infrastructure in countries participating in a new war against Tehran.

The official, cited by Iran’s Fars News Agency, said such targets could be considered “legitimate” if Iranian officials were assassinated or civilians killed.

The official also said Tehran viewed Washington’s diplomatic gestures as unreliable. According to the report, Iranian officials believe the United States and Israel could launch another attack.

The official linked these concerns to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Athens. Tehran interpreted those remarks as offering a historical and civilisational justification for the war against Iran.

The official further claimed that Israel was exerting significant influence over US policy in the Middle East. These statements reflect Tehran’s position and have not been independently established as fact.

Tehran Cites Blockade and Maritime Restrictions

The Iranian official said Tehran already considered itself at war with the United States. He described the US naval and economic blockade, along with restrictions on Iranian airspace, as part of the military aggression that began on February 28.

The official added that domestic pressure was pushing Iranian authorities toward what he called “decisive action” to break the blockade. Tehran views such action as part of its right to self-defence.

According to the official, Iran has instructed operational units to consider US political assets and infrastructure in countries participating in a future war as potential targets under certain circumstances.

The warning comes amid rising tensions over the US naval blockade and restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a major route for global energy shipments, making any further escalation a concern for regional security and international trade.

Follow THE AZB