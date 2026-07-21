Route 47 Solarization: CBD Punjab Reviews Project After NEPRA Policy Shift

Authority commissions a fresh feasibility study to reassess costs, returns, and long-term viability under the new electricity billing framework.

Route 47 Solarization project has entered a new review phase after the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab) launched a comprehensive feasibility assessment. The review will align the project with Pakistan’s updated electricity regulations.

CBD Punjab started the reassessment after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) replaced the net metering system with net billing. The policy change altered the project’s financial assumptions. As a result, the authority decided to update its technical and investment plans.

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The authority initially estimated the project’s cost at around PKR 135 million. It has now appointed the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) to carry out a fresh technical and financial review.

NESPAK will examine the revised implementation cost. The study will also measure the expected return on investment (ROI), operational benefits, and long-term financial sustainability. In addition, the consultants will recommend alternative implementation strategies that can improve project value and support environmentally responsible urban development.

CBD Punjab will review the consultant’s findings after the study concludes. The authority will then decide the next phase of the project and launch a new procurement process under the revised framework.

Asif Iqbal, Director Project Management at CBD Punjab, said the shift from net metering to net billing made a complete review necessary. He said the updated feasibility study would provide an accurate analysis of the revised return on investment, financial benefits, and overall project viability. He added that CBD Punjab would implement the project according to NESPAK’s recommendations to ensure efficient and sustainable execution.

CBD Punjab reaffirmed its commitment to expanding renewable energy across its flagship developments. The authority said the Route 47 Solarization Project supports its vision for clean energy, lower environmental impact, resilient urban infrastructure, and responsible use of public resources.

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