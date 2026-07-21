Food & Drinks Malaysia: Pakistan Makes Debut at SIAL 2026 with National Pavilion

TDAP showcases Pakistani food and beverage products at the international trade exhibition to expand exports across the ASEAN market.

Food & Drinks Malaysia exhibition welcomed Pakistan’s first-ever national pavilion at SIAL 2026, as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) showcased the country’s food and beverage sector in Kuala Lumpur from 21 to 23 July.

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TDAP, operating under the Ministry of Commerce, organised the Pakistan Pavilion in collaboration with the Trade Mission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur. The initiative marked Pakistan’s debut at the international trade exhibition held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Seven leading Pakistani companies participated in the pavilion. They displayed a range of beverages, confectionery, spices, rice and other value-added food products to international buyers.

The exhibitors also held business-to-business (B2B) meetings with buyers, importers and distributors from Malaysia and across the ASEAN region. The discussions focused on exploring new business opportunities and strengthening long-term commercial partnerships.

TDAP said the participation reflects the Government of Pakistan’s strategy to promote food and beverage exports, increase access to ASEAN markets and enhance the global presence of Pakistani products.

The authority added that international trade exhibitions remain an important platform for connecting Pakistani exporters with overseas buyers and supporting the country’s export-led growth strategy.

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