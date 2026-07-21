US military aircraft prepare for possible expanded operations as tensions with Iran intensify.

US officials say President Donald Trump will soon decide whether to widen military operations against Iran, while additional American forces move into the Middle East.

WASHINGTON: The United States is preparing for the possibility of a major expansion of military operations against Iran as President Donald Trump considers whether to authorize a broader campaign, according to senior US officials.

Officials told Fox News that Trump is expected to decide in the coming days whether to expand the current military operation. Although the White House has not made a final decision, military planners are preparing for a wider offensive if the president gives approval.

Officials said any expanded campaign would be significantly larger than the nine consecutive nights of US airstrikes that began on July 7. So far, American forces have focused on Iranian military assets connected to operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

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A senior US official said the military has deliberately avoided targets near Tehran and Iran’s nuclear facilities during the current phase of the conflict. However, the official added that military planners could change that approach if Trump authorizes a return to full-scale combat.

Fox News reported that Washington has intentionally avoided attacking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but acknowledged that officials could revise the strategy if the conflict escalates.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has also stepped up preparations for a possible expansion. According to Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, CENTCOM plans to reinforce its regional presence with additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, along with KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, if the president approves a broader military campaign.

Another US official confirmed that additional American military aircraft are already deploying to the Middle East as part of contingency planning while officials await Trump’s decision.

US officials also said Israel could participate in future military operations if Washington significantly expands the campaign against Iran.

Separately, CENTCOM announced on X that US forces had completed another round of military operations inside Iran. The command said American forces struck Iranian military command centers, naval assets, missile launch sites, drone facilities, and air defense systems.

CENTCOM said the strikes aimed to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial vessels operating through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

The command also reported that commercial shipping continues to transit the Strait despite ongoing hostilities. Since early May, US forces have helped approximately 900 commercial vessels pass safely through the waterway, facilitating the transport of nearly 450 million barrels of crude oil.

CENTCOM said US forces remain ready to respond if Iran launches further attacks against civilian ships or sailors operating in the region.

The latest military preparations come as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise. With additional US military assets moving into the Middle East and the possibility of Israeli involvement, the coming days may determine whether the conflict expands into a broader regional confrontation.

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