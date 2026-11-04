Robert Pattinson’s Thriller Primetime Arrives on Digital Platforms

Robert Pattinson stars in A24 thriller Primetime, now available on digital platforms.

A24’s thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, is now available to rent or purchase digitally following its theatrical release in the United States.

A24’s thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, arrived on premium video-on-demand platforms on November 3. Viewers can now rent or purchase the film through digital retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

On Apple TV, the film is listed at $19.99 for rental and $24.99 for purchase. However, prices and availability may vary by platform and region.

The digital release follows its US theatrical premiere on September 25. The film first screened at the Venice International Film Festival on September 5, ahead of its cinema release.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Primetime draws inspiration from events surrounding a 2006 television sting operation. The story follows former television presenter Chris Hansen, played by Pattinson, as he pursues a career-defining television moment. However, the high-stakes operation takes a devastating turn.

A24 describes the film as an exploration of performative justice.

Pattinson leads an ensemble cast featuring Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine, Anna Faris, Alex Winter and Phoebe Bridgers.

Ajon Singh wrote the screenplay, adapting it from Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article, “Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.”

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The project marks Oppenheim’s narrative feature directorial debut. His previous work includes the documentary You Can See Everything, which he co-directed.

Meanwhile, the film’s subscription streaming release date remains unannounced. Some reports have speculated about a possible arrival on HBO Max because of A24’s distribution arrangements. However, neither A24 nor the streaming platform has confirmed a date.

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