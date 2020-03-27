Release of all Kashmiri prisoners demanded

WEB DESK – In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet organizations and the High Court Bar Association have demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails in wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jammu Kashmir Muslim League Acting Chairman,Farooq Ahmed Towheedi, in a statement in Srinagar said at a time when Coronavirus has affected several countries, causing killing of thousands of people across the world, the family members of the Kashmiri detainees are worried about their dear ones languishing in Indian jails.

He called for immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists including party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and Farooq Ahmed Dar.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir at a meeting of its executive members held in Srinagar today through teleconferencing said that the jails throughout India are mostly over-crowded and there is a potential threat to the lives of inmates, particularly those suffering from serious ailments.

Meanwhile, two siblings, an eight-year-old boy and seven-month baby, have tested positive for Coronavirus, raising the number of such patients in the occupied territory to 27.

