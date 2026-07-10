Regional Peace: PM Shehbaz urges restraint in talks with Iran and Qatar amid renewed US-Iran tensions

The prime minister reaffirms Pakistan’s support for diplomacy and mediation while calling on all parties to preserve regional stability and uphold commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Regional Peace remained the focus of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic outreach as he urged restraint and renewed dialogue during separate telephone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the latest escalation between the United States and Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz stressed the importance of preserving the gains achieved under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was designed to support lasting peace, mutual understanding and regional cooperation.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability and said Islamabad would continue to play a sincere and constructive role in promoting dialogue and preventing further escalation.

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He urged Iran and all other relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could undermine the progress made toward peace over recent months.

President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Pakistan’s senior leadership for attending the funeral prayers and burial of the late Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian president also reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to regional peace and appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic support and mediation efforts.

The two leaders reviewed progress on decisions reached during President Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to accelerate their implementation to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed his best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

In a separate conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Qatar following recent attacks.

Shehbaz thanked the Qatari leadership for supporting diplomatic efforts that led to the Islamabad MoU and the first round of technical negotiations held in Bürgenstock. He stressed that continued dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to safeguarding regional peace and stability.

The two leaders agreed that all parties should honour their commitments under the peace agreement and continue diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

Sheikh Tamim praised the leadership roles played by Prime Minister Shehbaz, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in advancing regional peace efforts. He also assured Pakistan that Qatar would continue supporting initiatives aimed at restoring stability.

In separate public remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan remains ready to serve as an honest and sincere mediator to help achieve a lasting political solution through dialogue.

The diplomatic outreach came after renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran disrupted indirect negotiations held in Qatar and raised concerns over the future of the Islamabad peace process.

Diplomatic sources said Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have continued high-level contacts with both Washington and Tehran to reduce tensions and revive negotiations on unresolved issues, including sanctions, maritime security and implementation of the peace agreement.

Pakistani officials remain optimistic that sustained diplomatic engagement can prevent a further deterioration in the regional security situation and help bring both sides back to the negotiating table.

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