July 11, 2026

National Volunteer Corps: PM Youth Programme, Saheli Organisation discuss youth partnership

Web Desk July 11, 2026

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Saheli Organisation explore collaboration to expand volunteerism and strengthen youth engagement across Pakistan.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with Saheli Organisation to discuss cooperation under the National Volunteer Corps initiative.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets Saheli Organisation representatives to discuss youth collaboration.

National Volunteer Corps collaboration was the focus of a meeting between Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Ms. Zainab of Saheli Organisation, as both sides explored ways to strengthen youth engagement and volunteerism across Pakistan.

During the meeting, the participants discussed future cooperation between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Saheli Organisation under the National Volunteer Corps initiative.

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The discussion centred on expanding opportunities for young people to participate in volunteer activities, encouraging civic engagement and developing joint initiatives that deliver meaningful social impact.

Both sides also explored collaborative projects aimed at empowering youth, promoting community service and supporting national development through organised volunteer programmes.

The meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to building partnerships that encourage young Pakistanis to play an active role in addressing social challenges and contributing to their communities.

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