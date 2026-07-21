FPCCI Rejects Visa Allegations: Trade Body Calls Report False and Baseless

Secretary General denies links with alleged visa scandal, says FPCCI follows strict verification procedures for international trade delegations.

FPCCI Visa allegations have been rejected by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The trade body called the claims false, baseless, and misleading.

FPCCI Secretary General strongly denied a recent report published in Urdu daily Jang on July 21, 2026. The report alleged that FPCCI officials were involved in visa selling and human trafficking through a women’s trade delegation.

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The Secretary General said FPCCI works with transparency and follows all legal requirements. He added that the organisation has no connection with any illegal visa activity.

Strict Visa Verification System

The Secretary General said FPCCI follows a strict process for international trade delegations. The organisation reviews and verifies all visa recommendation requests before issuing documents.

He explained that FPCCI issues visa recommendations only through its Karachi head office. Each document carries an embossed seal and QR code. The system has remained active since 2023 and works with embassies and consulates across Pakistan.

The Secretary General clarified that FPCCI did not request visas for the alleged women’s delegation. He also denied issuing any recommendation for those visa applications.

He said claims about FPCCI helping applicants obtain visas in exchange for high fees have no basis.

FPCCI Clarifies Role of Trade Bodies

The Secretary General explained that Pakistan has more than 300 registered trade organisations. These include 31 women’s chambers of commerce.

He said all trade organisations operate independently under licences issued by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations. FPCCI does not manage or control their internal activities.

He added that FPCCI has received no government communication about an inquiry into the alleged matter. He also denied that FPCCI promised any internal investigation.

Demand for Correction

The Secretary General said the newspaper correspondent did not contact any FPCCI official before publishing the report. He urged media organisations to verify facts before publishing sensitive allegations.

FPCCI demanded an immediate correction of the report. The organisation also requested publication of its official response.

The trade body said it completely rejects the allegations and reserves the right to take legal action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against the spread of false information.

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