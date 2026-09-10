The Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has launched a month-long Rabies Awareness Campaign across Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The campaign will focus on schools and high-risk communities. It aims to raise awareness about dog-bite prevention and rabies.

IHHN is running the campaign with several public and private sector partners. These include the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Al-Khair Relief Trust, Sindh Boy Scouts Association, The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Zindagi Trust, The NGO World, Hakimsons, Red Crescent, MMIDSP, CLF and the Government of Sindh.

Focus on Rabies Prevention

The campaign will promote timely medical care after dog bites. It will also educate communities about rabies prevention.

Organisers stress that rabies is preventable. They say timely action can save lives.

Medical and non-medical organisations have trained volunteers as “Rabies Educators.” The training took place through both in-person and online sessions.

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These volunteers will visit schools and communities. They will share key information about rabies prevention and the steps people should take after a dog bite.

Awareness Sessions in Schools

The campaign will continue throughout September with four major areas of engagement.

Interactive sessions will take place in Sindh Government Schools in Korangi District. TCF and Zindagi Trust schools will also host awareness activities.

The organisers plan 60 to 70 school sessions. They aim to reach around 6,000 students.

The sessions will include talks, interactive activities and quizzes. Students will also receive practical messages they can share at home.

Community Outreach Across Sindh

The campaign will also reach vulnerable communities across Sindh.

Organisers plan more than 20 community sessions. These will include awareness walks, seminars and educational activities.

The initiative aims to encourage early medical care after dog bites. It will also promote responsible action within communities.

National Webinar and Media Campaign

A national webinar will feature international experts Bernadett, Daniel and Corinne. Organisers expect more than 500 participants to join the online session.

Meanwhile, the campaign will use electronic, print and social media platforms. The organisers aim to reach more than five million people through the media campaign.

World Rabies Day Finale

The month-long campaign will conclude on World Rabies Day.

A grand closing event will feature a Master Trainers Certification Programme. Children will also enjoy an educational and entertaining puppet show.

The event will also include a special appearance by Shahzad Roy.

Stronger Together to Save Lives

IHHN said rabies is 100 percent preventable. The campaign highlights the importance of collective action.

Healthcare organisations, government institutions, schools, community groups and civil society partners are joining the initiative.

IHHN thanked all partners, volunteers and organisations supporting the campaign.

“Stronger Together — Prevent Rabies, Save Lives.”

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