Business leaders and governance experts attend the PICG Directors’ Summit 2026 in Karachi.

Pakistan’s corporate boards must move beyond compliance and take a stronger leadership role, business leaders and governance experts said at the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) Directors’ Summit 2026.

More than 350 directors, business leaders, regulators and senior executives attended the summit. They discussed ways to build stronger and more future-ready institutions.

The summit carried the theme “The Showcase: Your Leadership, Your Impact.”

Governance Must Build Trust

PICG Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Bawany said good governance goes beyond meeting compliance requirements.

He said boards must build trust and create sustainable value. Strong governance can also help strengthen institutions.

“Through better leadership and stronger boards, we can help build a more prosperous and resilient Pakistan,” he said.

PICG CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim also addressed the gathering.

The summit also paid tribute to the late Dr. Shamshad Akhtar. Participants recognised her contribution to Pakistan’s economic development, governance and public institutions.

Leadership and Accountability

Chief Guest Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman of YBG, stressed the importance of governance in business.

“Good governance is not the price of doing business — it is the foundation on which business is done,” he said.

Tabba said organisations must embed governance across their operations. He also highlighted the importance of trust and long-term responsibility.

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PSX CEO Farrukh H. Sabzwari highlighted transparency and accountability. He also stressed market integrity, investor confidence, diversity and greater board inclusion.

Former Investment Minister Muhammad Azfar Ahsan called for policy predictability and stronger institutions. He urged boards to anticipate economic and regulatory changes.

Boards Face New Risks

A panel on Agile Boards examined the changing role of corporate boards.

Experts discussed geopolitical, supply-chain, economic and climate risks. They highlighted scenario planning and resilient capital allocation as key tools.

The panel also stressed stronger decision-making during periods of uncertainty.

Family Businesses Need Strong Succession Plans

The Family Legacy panel focused on succession and governance in family-owned businesses.

Experts discussed the balance between legacy and reinvention. They also highlighted the need to combine family ownership with professional management.

Merit and inclusion also emerged as important factors. Speakers stressed the need to protect continuity while preparing businesses for future generations.

Technology Becomes a Boardroom Priority

Technology emerged as another major boardroom issue at the summit.

The Boards Governing Innovation & Technology panel examined cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Speakers said boards must strengthen oversight of these areas. They also stressed that technology investments should support long-term value creation.

A fireside conversation featured ACCA’s Narayanan Vaidyanathan and BDO’s Zulfikar Causer. They discussed AI governance, accountability and emerging risks.

The speakers urged boards to oversee both the opportunities and risks linked to artificial intelligence.

Governance Supports Digital Innovation

Kabeer Naqvi of Abhi Microfinance Bank highlighted governance as an enabler of digital banking innovation and financial inclusion.

Zaffar A. Khan, Chairman of PCP, discussed governance and leadership in the non-profit sector. He also stressed the importance of institutional capacity.

Dr. Syed Amir Ali, CEO of Meezan Bank Limited, highlighted sustainability, governance and innovation in Islamic finance strategies.

Visionary Leadership and Resilience

In his closing keynote, Hussain Dawood, Chairman of Engro Holdings Limited, highlighted the importance of visionary leadership.

He also stressed responsible decision-making, trust and resilience. According to Dawood, these qualities help institutions create lasting value.

The summit concluded with the PICG Recognition Awards.

The event reaffirmed the need for boards to anticipate disruption and challenge traditional assumptions. It also called on corporate leaders to act decisively and build stronger, more sustainable organisations.

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